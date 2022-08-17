Indie Asset Partners LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 107,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 136,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184,606. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $277.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.