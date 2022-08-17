Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $245.99

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.99 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 257 ($3.11). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.06), with a volume of 146 shares changing hands.

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 245.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 241.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.37. The firm has a market cap of £519.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 2,176 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

