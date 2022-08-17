Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 670.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 670.75 ($8.10).
Several research firms have weighed in on INF. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 685 ($8.28) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Informa Trading Down 0.4 %
LON INF opened at GBX 593.60 ($7.17) on Wednesday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,957.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 557.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 569.51.
Informa Cuts Dividend
Informa Company Profile
Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
