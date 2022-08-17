Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 670.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 670.75 ($8.10).

Several research firms have weighed in on INF. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 685 ($8.28) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

LON INF opened at GBX 593.60 ($7.17) on Wednesday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,957.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 557.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 569.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

