INmune Bio, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for INmune Bio in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for INmune Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

INmune Bio Trading Up 2.5 %

INMB opened at $9.40 on Monday. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 41.87% and a negative net margin of 9,233.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $40,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,520,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi acquired 6,300 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $40,383.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,520,698 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Moss acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,279.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,244,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,961.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

(Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.