Insider Buying: Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Acquires 44,149 Shares of Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 44,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $654,288.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,454,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,380,862.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 50,000 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $542,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $2,648,223.91.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43.

On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $23,533.80.

Groupon Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of GRPN traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 881,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,606. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $363.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

