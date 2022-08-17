Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells 15,590 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AlloVir Stock Performance

AlloVir stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,880. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $724.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at $9,724,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 753,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,022 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.