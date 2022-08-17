Insider Selling: Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Insider Sells 88,444 Shares of Stock

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) insider Michael Topham sold 88,444 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($4.81), for a total value of £352,007.12 ($425,334.85).

Biffa Price Performance

LON:BIFF traded down GBX 3.12 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 400.68 ($4.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,469. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -50.09. Biffa plc has a 52-week low of GBX 278.45 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 423.40 ($5.12). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 384.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Biffa alerts:

Biffa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 4.69 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Biffa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.28%.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

Featured Stories

