Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $269,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,663.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FLYW traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,860. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.81. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,759,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after buying an additional 824,372 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 177.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after buying an additional 675,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

