Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Major Shareholder Sells 1,653,986 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,910,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bain Capital Venture Investors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00.

Flywire Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. 1,039,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,860. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,449,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Flywire by 500.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,556 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the first quarter worth approximately $19,279,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 549.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 620,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

