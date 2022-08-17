Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Sells 837 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $43,055.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at $825,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 270.91, a P/E/G ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

