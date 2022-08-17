Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Sells 2,932 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

New Relic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEWR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.08. 421,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,681. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

About New Relic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in New Relic by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

