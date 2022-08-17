Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) COO Sells 5,360 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,393,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.66. 131,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,685. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

