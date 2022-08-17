Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) COO Sells 5,360 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,393,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.66. 131,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,685. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.