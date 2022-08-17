Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 1,960 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $397,589.50.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in RingCentral by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

