Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells 5,248 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $90,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,081.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SI-BONE Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 389,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,433. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 84,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.