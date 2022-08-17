Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,541. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

