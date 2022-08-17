Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after buying an additional 290,045 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,223,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.82.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

