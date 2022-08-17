Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 188,150 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Intuit worth $379,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after acquiring an additional 962,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $11.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.62. The firm has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.94.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

