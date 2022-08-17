Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $55,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 16.1% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 12.6% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 9.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Intuit by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $11.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,705. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.62. The firm has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.94.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

