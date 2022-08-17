Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

ISRG traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.93. 24,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,593. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

