Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.80 and last traded at $84.96. 5,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 23,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.42.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86.
