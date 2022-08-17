Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $111,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GTO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,542. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $57.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

