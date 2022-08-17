Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 17th (ADSGF, AFLYY, ANRGF, BHP, CDPYF, CRLBF, CVS, DLVHF, HENKY, LOW)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 17th:

adesso (OTC:ADSGF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €233.00 ($237.76) to €205.00 ($209.18). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09).

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79).

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price cut by Raymond James to C$61.00.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$15.00 to C$10.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $125.00 to $130.00.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($66.33) to €71.00 ($72.45). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08). Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $235.00.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58).

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30).

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$0.25.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$195.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$178.00 to C$180.00.

