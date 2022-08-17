Investors Purchase High Volume of Alzamend Neuro Call Options (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,650 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 12,806% compared to the typical volume of 160 call options.

NASDAQ:ALZN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 32,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,135. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

