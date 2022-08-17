Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Up 24.4%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating)’s share price rose 24.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.59). Approximately 1,202,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 462% from the average daily volume of 214,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.47).

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About Invinity Energy Systems



Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Further Reading

