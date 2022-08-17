ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ION Acquisition Corp 3

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IACC. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IACC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,345. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.85.

About ION Acquisition Corp 3

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

