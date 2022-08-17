iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Trek Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Trek Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,675 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,059,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,235.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,464,000 after buying an additional 338,009 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,162,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 669,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,944,000 after buying an additional 140,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,478.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 126,076 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $100.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,269. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.01 and a 1 year high of $100.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05.

