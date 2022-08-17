iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 35,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 269,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 236,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.