iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,237,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,725 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,070,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 419,501 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 584,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 313,530 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

EWH stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

