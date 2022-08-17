iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 550,028 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,283,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,729,000 after buying an additional 184,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,845,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $42.36. 99,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,348. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.