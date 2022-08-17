Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Announces $0.22 Dividend

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2233 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Israel Discount Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ISDAY opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. Israel Discount Bank has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $69.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Israel Discount Bank from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Israel Discount Bank

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

