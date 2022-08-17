Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the bank on Friday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

