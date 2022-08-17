J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Shares of SJM opened at $137.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

