Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13. 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 81,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 148,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

