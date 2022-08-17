Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JOF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. 661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,446. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

Institutional Trading of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the first quarter worth $94,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

