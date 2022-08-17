Jeereddi Investments LP Buys 1,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jeereddi Investments LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.7% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $90.33. 341,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,009,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The company has a market capitalization of $239.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

