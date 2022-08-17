Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tokyo Electron Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Tokyo Electron’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Separately, Nomura downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

