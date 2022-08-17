Jetcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,562.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $125,477.08 and approximately $41,562.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

