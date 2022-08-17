JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells $163,020.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,402.55.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. 440,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,520. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $42.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

