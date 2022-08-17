JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells $163,020.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,402.55.
JFrog Price Performance
Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. 440,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,520. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $42.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of JFrog
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- Why Healthy Retail Sales Numbers Bode Well for Coke and Pepsi
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.