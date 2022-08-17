JOE (JOE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.91 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $94.91 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002288 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013509 BTC.
About JOE
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 312,492,005 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JOE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.