JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) to Overweight

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AUTO1 Group from €32.00 ($32.65) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €27.20 ($27.76) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €25.00 ($25.51) to €20.00 ($20.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

Shares of AUTO1 Group stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. AUTO1 Group has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

