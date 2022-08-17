Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 675 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.36. 264,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.