Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Volta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Volta by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Volta by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Volta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLTA traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Volta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $458.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

VLTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $2.50 target price on Volta in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

