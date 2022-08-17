Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7,377.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 260,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 306,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,178,550. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.