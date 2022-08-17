Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $92.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $383.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

