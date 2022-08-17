K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Up 9.5% in July

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBRLF opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

