Kalmar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,696.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $20,696.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,644,823 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.