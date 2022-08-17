Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 536 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

