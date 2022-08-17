Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.29. 942,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.67.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 99.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

