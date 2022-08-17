Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.29. 942,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,471. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

