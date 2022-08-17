Keystone Financial Services Acquires 288 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 127,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,022,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $380,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $7,384,291. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Trading Down 5.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $10.19 on Wednesday, reaching $168.85. The company had a trading volume of 191,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,945. The firm has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

